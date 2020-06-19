Merkel warns EU leaders of "very, very difficult times", cautions interest on recovery fund

Merkel is said to have warned her fellow leaders in the meeting today





According to officials familiar with her comments, it is said that Merkel has warned other EU leaders that the bloc faces its deepest recession since World War II and that will lead to "very, very difficult times" ahead.





Adding that she wondered whether they understood what exactly this means and cautions that there should be every interest in having a recovery plan in place by the end of the summer, while urging that leaders need to meet in person as soon as possible.





On that last line, it ties back to her comments made yesterday here



