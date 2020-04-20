Merkel: We shouldn't move too quickly easing the lockdown

Germany must not move too quickly with next easing step

Will only know impact of easing measures in 14 days

We're looking into further steps to help economy such as measures to help restaurants and extending the short-term work scheme

Germany to increase resources to track infections

The next big leg in markets might be based on how the virus responds to easier lockdowns. My guess is that it goes ok because people are being very cautious right now, even if things are open.

