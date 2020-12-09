Merkel: We won't be able to do enough vaccinations in Q1 to bring about a major change in the pandemic

German chancellor, Angela Merkel, is managing expectations on how a vaccine rollout will change things moving forward

But we will be able to reduce the number of deaths

That itself is a very big win

We will do everything possible to keep schools, kindergartens open

This is one of the more realistic takes on how a vaccine rollout may take place. Of course, politicians supposedly should be hyping up a return to normal but that could easily breed contempt and complacency - the two things that this virus loves to feed off.





We'll see how things go in the next few months. But health crisis aside, the market looks very much to have looked past that and is focusing more on the reflation theme.



