Merkel party boss says not taking on new debt remains benchmark

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A cold shower for fiscal spending in Germany by the looks of it.

Comments from the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) 
  • "The debt brake allows the federal government a certain amount of leeway, but it is limited constitutionally. The scope is narrow" 
  • "The black zero policy (of not taking on new debt) in the framework of the debt brake remains our benchmark." 

A sign there is no softening of the fiscal stance, not considering new debt to finance a climate protection package

ForexLive
