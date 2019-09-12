Merkel party boss says not taking on new debt remains benchmark

A cold shower for fiscal spending in Germany by the looks of it.

Comments from the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU)

"The debt brake allows the federal government a certain amount of leeway, but it is limited constitutionally. The scope is narrow"

"The black zero policy (of not taking on new debt) in the framework of the debt brake remains our benchmark."





A sign there is no softening of the fiscal stance, not considering new debt to finance a climate protection package

