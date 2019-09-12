Merkel party boss says not taking on new debt remains benchmark
A cold shower for fiscal spending in Germany by the looks of it.
Comments from the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU)
- "The debt brake allows the federal government a certain amount of leeway, but it is limited constitutionally. The scope is narrow"
- "The black zero policy (of not taking on new debt) in the framework of the debt brake remains our benchmark."
A sign there is no softening of the fiscal stance, not considering new debt to finance a climate protection package