Message from the charts

FOREX LIVE PREMIUM
Must Read
Technical Analysis
USDJPY waffles in up and down trading after stalling at the 50% retracement level
The EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable buyers poised to keep the upside move going, 100-day moving average in focus
AUD/USD erases gains, aussie down to session lows
USD/JPY holds more steady after the breakout yesterday
Forex Orders
Central Banks
BOE: It is fundamental that the UK financial system is prepared for all risks, including a no-deal Brexit
BOE reportedly warned UK banks to step up plans for a no-deal Brexit
Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting on Wednesday 3 June 2020 - preview
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1074 (vs. yesterday at 7.1167)
RBA - Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor - nothing on monetary policy nor her outlook for the economy