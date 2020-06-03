Message from the charts

Markets have been all about risk on for many days, and one needs to look no further than rallying stocks and a weaker dollar for confirmation. Headlines around trade tension and social unrest have been shrugged off, with participants deferring to the improved outlook for the global economy and assurances from central banks and governments.  

