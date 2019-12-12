Message of the UK election exit poll is 'buy everything' (USD, you are excused)

The exit poll is forecasting a big majority for Boris Johnson's conservatives.

This will ease passage of Brexit

And remove that particular uncertainty for markets.





Look, the caveat is that we are awaiting official results, but the caveat is for wimps..

This is over. Big majority plus or minus a few seats. M'eh. Kudos to Johnson. And the Labour Party really need to think though who they nominate as a leader and their polices (lookin' at you too in Australia).





AUD, NZD, GBP, EUR, CAD ..... all higher! 'Haven' currencies yen and CHF not joining in.





Here's the kiwi$. No particular reason I've chosen it except its about as far as you can get from Britain (Geography pedants, have at it) and yet ...



















