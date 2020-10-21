Mester: Fed research shows more needed to explain new strategy

Benefits of a strong labor market in fostering economic inclusion are clear

Revised strategy clarifies that strong employment is not a concern in the absence of inflation of financial stability risks

It's possible low rates and persistently accommodative monetary policy could increase financial vulnerabilities by encouraging higher levels of debt

There may be circumstances where monetary policy may need to be adjusted to mitigate risks to financial stability

Maybe the Fed believes that no one is listening or believes that it will keep rates low. So their strategy is to repeat it over and over.

