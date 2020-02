Methodology for coronavirus diagnosis has not changed in other areas outside Hubei - official

Comments by a Shanghai health commission official on the matter





In case you missed the earlier news, the Hubei province reported a jump of 14,840 new cases - the bulk of it said to be a reclassification in the case reporting.





This is getting a bit complicated and even more blurry now. The fact that one province - albeit the epicenter of the outbreak - is adopting a different way of reporting cases than the others surely will damage the quality of the statistics, no?