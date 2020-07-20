Mexican economy minister says actively seeking companies to relocate from China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mexican economy minister Graciela Marquez 

  • says country actively seeking out US companies with production plants in China, Singapore, Vietnam to explore relocating to Mexico
  • says country has list with dozens of large companies it hopes to convince to relocate to Mexico
  • country is seeking out both European and US companies producing for US market
  • says possible foreign steelmakers could partner with or take stake in Mexican steelmaker 
  • Mexican government held talks with steelmakers Posco, Ternium, Mitsubishi, Nippon about investing in Mexico considering steel requirements in USMCA trade deal
  • government aims to talk with apple about relocating its supply chain to Mexico
  • US commerce secretary has given Mexico names of companies interested in investing in Mexico
  • says she hopes first investments from outreach program arrive in Mexico toward end of autumn
Mexican economy minister Graciela Marquez 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose