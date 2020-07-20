Coming Up!
Mexican economy minister says actively seeking companies to relocate from China
Mexican economy minister Graciela Marquez
- says
country actively seeking out US companies with production plants in China, Singapore, Vietnam to explore relocating to Mexico
- says country has list with dozens of large companies it hopes to convince to relocate to Mexico
- country is seeking out both European and US companies producing for US market
- says possible foreign steelmakers could partner with or take stake in Mexican steelmaker
- Mexican government held talks with steelmakers Posco, Ternium, Mitsubishi, Nippon about investing in Mexico considering steel requirements in USMCA trade deal
- government aims to talk with apple about relocating its supply chain to Mexico
- US commerce secretary has given Mexico names of companies interested in investing in Mexico
- says she hopes first
investments from outreach program arrive in Mexico toward end of
autumn
