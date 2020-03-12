Mexican peso plunges 5.6% to record low

Emerging market money is fleeing





I think we're at the stage in this crisis where money flees emerging markets into US dollars, Swiss francs, yen and gold. With gold I worry that we will get periodic short-term liquidation and perhaps even reserve selling so while I think the medium-term outlook is sparking (wait until we see the deficit numbers on this), the short-term is murky.





What I'm utterly convinced of is that money is going to flee emerging markets because if this hits the developed world hard, it's going to absolutely ravage EM.

