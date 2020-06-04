Mexico has reported a new daily record of coronavirus deaths +1,092 (toll now 11,729)

Daily case count up a record also, by 3,912 to 101,238

Case numbers reported daily can vary depending on the number of tests carried out of course.

That caveat aside, dreadful data from Mexico. 

