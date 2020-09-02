Mexico says to 'defend preferential access' of agricultural exports to US
Reuters with the remarks out of Mexico on trade
- Mexico's government said it will seek to "defend the preferential access of Mexican agricultural exports to the United States" after Washington asked for talks about the imports of perishable goods in a bid to protect U.S. farmers.
Mexico's economy ministry:
- added in a statement that it "will seek to find mutually satisfactory solutions" to the concerns raised by the United States