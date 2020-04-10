Mexico's AMLO: US will make extra 250K B/D oil cuts to support Mexican

Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 B/D cuts.

Mexico Pres. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is saying that:

Pres. Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 barrel per day cut



US will make extra 250 K barrel per day cuts to support Mexico













ForexLive See report HERE We will see what comes out of this report as the day progresses.

Bloomberg is reporting however that the OPEC countries were unaware of the terms the deal to which AMLO refers.