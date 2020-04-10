Mexico's AMLO: US will make extra 250K B/D oil cuts to support Mexican

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 B/D cuts.

Mexico Pres. Andres Manuel Lopez  Obrador is saying that:
  • Pres. Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 barrel per day cut
  • US will make extra 250 K barrel per day cuts to support Mexico
Bloomberg is reporting however that the OPEC countries were unaware of the terms the deal  to which AMLO refers.

We will see what comes out of this report as the day progresses. 

See report HERE.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose