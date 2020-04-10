Mexico's AMLO: US will make extra 250K B/D oil cuts to support Mexican
Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 B/D cuts.
Mexico Pres. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is saying that:
Bloomberg is reporting however that the OPEC countries were unaware of the terms the deal to which AMLO refers.
- Pres. Trump offered Mexico compensation for 350,000 barrel per day cut
- US will make extra 250 K barrel per day cuts to support Mexico
We will see what comes out of this report as the day progresses.
