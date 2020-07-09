Miami-Dade coronavirus statistics not good today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ICU patients and total cases rise to records

The Miami-Dade County coronavirus statistics are not looking good today:
  • new patients rise to record 1748 vs. 1688 previous
  • ICU patients at record 363, previous 358
  • ventilator patients 190 vs. 184 previously
Meanwhile the country of France has 671 new cases and 14 new deaths.
