Miami mayor has coronavirus after event with Bolsonaro

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Miami mayor has coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Miami Herald.

"It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus," Suarez told the newspaper. "I did test positive for it."

Suarez was one of several politicians, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sen. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump, who interacted with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff during a visit to South Florida last week. He's been in self-isolation since yesterday.


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose