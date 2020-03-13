Miami mayor has coronavirus after event with Bolsonaro

Miami mayor has coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Miami Herald.





"It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus," Suarez told the newspaper. "I did test positive for it."





Suarez was one of several politicians, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sen. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump, who interacted with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff during a visit to South Florida last week. He's been in self-isolation since yesterday.



