Michael Bloomberg is suspending Presidential campaign
Axios report
Bloomberg throws in the towel. That was a great way to spend $500m.
Reports earlier today said he flew back to New York overnight rather than head to a planned bus-tour in Florida.
Bloomberg has pledged to continuing playing his massive campaign team through November to support whoever wins the nomination.
In a statement he said:
"I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."