Michael Burry (‘Big Short’ guy) has unveiled a US$530 million bet against Tesla

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via CNBC ICYMI, this on Michael Burry: long puts against 800k shares of Tesla (circa $534 m) by the end of the first quarter

  • CNBC citing  a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Burry previously mentioned in a tweet, that Tesla's reliance on regulatory credits to generate profits is also an impediment to the company's long-term prospects

As I posted yesterday, Tesla head Musk appears to be more focused on enhancing his social media 'influencer' status and ramping crypto than running TSLA. 

