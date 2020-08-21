Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on CNBC: China has promised to follow phase one trade deal.

Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.
- China has promised to follow phase 1 trade deal
- US keeping close eye on it
- China has done some of purchasing work they had to do
- Predicts Tik-Tok stops sharing info with China Communist Party
- We will continue to go after Chinese companies to make sure security levels are safe for US
- US is focused on technologies, protecting data and networks in China
- Determined not to let Iran have nuclear weapons
- If Trump wins reelection, the administration will keep present China to enact fair and level economic playing field
These topics will be highlighted next week during the Republican national convention.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus