Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on CNBC: China has promised to follow phase one trade deal.

Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

China has promised to follow phase 1 trade deal



US keeping close eye on it

China has done some of purchasing work they had to do

Predicts Tik-Tok stops sharing info with China Communist Party



We will continue to go after Chinese companies to make sure security levels are safe for US



US is focused on technologies, protecting data and networks in China



Determined not to let Iran have nuclear weapons



If Trump wins reelection, the administration will keep present China to enact fair and level economic playing field



These topics will be highlighted next week during the Republican national convention.