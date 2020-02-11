Michelle Caruso Cabrera to challenge Ocasio-Cortez in Democratic primary

MCC vs AOC battle 

In a bit of a shocker, long time CNBC reporter, anchor, investigative journalist Michelle Caruso Cabrera is announce that she will challenge Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for congressional 14th district seat in New York.  Caruso Cabrera will run as a Democrat in the primary this year.

Cabrera will no longer be a CNBC contributor.

Cabrera is known as a skeptic of government and proponent of free markets. In 2010 she published book called "You Know I'm Right: More Prosperity, Less Government".  She's been a registered Democrat for several years. 

Ocasio-Cortez the freshman Congresswoman shock the world when she defeated representative Joe Crowley in the parties congressional primary in 2018. She cruise to a victory in the general election.  She is outspoken for policies such as "Medicare for all".  She has been a big endorser of democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in his run for the presidential nomination.  She has also been a favorite target for Pres. Trump in both tweets and speeches.

So the MCC vs AOC battle is on. It will certainly be an interesting one to follow.  


