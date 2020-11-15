Michigan announces tighter coronavirus restricitons

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A three-week period of new restrictions in US state of Michigan.

  • ban on in-person learning at colleges and high schools
  • suspension of high school sports
  • ban on and dine-in service at Michigan restaurants and bars
 Governor urges people to rethink Thanksgiving gatherings

Update - news from Oklahoma - ICU across the state now at 100% capacity, no beds available.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose