Michigan consumer sentiment for April (P) 71.0 versus 75.0 estimate

Michigan consumer sentiment for the month of April preliminary









Michigan consumer sentiment comes in weaker than expected at 71.0 versus 75.0 estimate. This is the preliminary report for April.

Consumer sentiment last month was at 89.1



Current conditions index is 72.4 versus 84.1 estimate. Last month was at 103.7



expectations index came in at 70.0 versus 60.7 estimate. Last month the index was at 79.7



one year inflation expectations are fals to 2.1% from 2.2%



5 – 10 year inflation expectations rises to 2.5% from 2.3% last month



the fall in the Michigan survey was a record



The sentiment index is at the lowest level since December 2011 when the index was at 69.1



During the 2008- 2009, the index fell to a low of 55.3. In 2011 the index fell to 55.8

