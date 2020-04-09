Michigan consumer sentiment for April (P) 71.0 versus 75.0 estimate
- Michigan consumer sentiment comes in weaker than expected at 71.0 versus 75.0 estimate. This is the preliminary report for April.
- Consumer sentiment last month was at 89.1
- Current conditions index is 72.4 versus 84.1 estimate. Last month was at 103.7
- expectations index came in at 70.0 versus 60.7 estimate. Last month the index was at 79.7
- one year inflation expectations are fals to 2.1% from 2.2%
- 5 – 10 year inflation expectations rises to 2.5% from 2.3% last month
- the fall in the Michigan survey was a record
- The sentiment index is at the lowest level since December 2011 when the index was at 69.1
During the 2008- 2009, the index fell to a low of 55.3. In 2011 the index fell to 55.8