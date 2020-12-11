Michigan consumer sentiment for December (P) 81.4 vs. 76.0 estimate

Michigan consumer sentiment index for December preliminary.

prior month came in at 76.9



Consumer sentiment 81.4 vs. 76.0 estimate



Current conditions 91.8 vs. 87.0 last month



Expectations 74.7 vs. 70.5 last month



One year inflation expectations 2.3% vs. 2.8% last month



5-10 year inflation expectations 2.5% vs. 2.5% last month

Much better-than-expected sentiment data with conditions and expectations also higher. Having said that, the index is still below the levels seen from 2015 until the plunge in April in 2020. The low watermark for the sentiment was at 87.2 back in September 2015 and October 2016.









