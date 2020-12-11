Michigan consumer sentiment for December (P) 81.4 vs. 76.0 estimate
Michigan consumer sentiment index for December preliminary.
- prior month came in at 76.9
- Consumer sentiment 81.4 vs. 76.0 estimate
- Current conditions 91.8 vs. 87.0 last month
- Expectations 74.7 vs. 70.5 last month
- One year inflation expectations 2.3% vs. 2.8% last month
- 5-10 year inflation expectations 2.5% vs. 2.5% last month
Much better-than-expected sentiment data with conditions and expectations also higher. Having said that, the index is still below the levels seen from 2015 until the plunge in April in 2020. The low watermark for the sentiment was at 87.2 back in September 2015 and October 2016.