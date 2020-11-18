Michigan's Dept. of State: all counties have certified their election results

Michigan's Department of State is out saying that all kinds of certified their election results. That comes after some last-minute fireworks last night.



Two members of a four person board in Wayne County, Mich., tasked with certifying election results initially said they would not certify the results. However after a few hours, they reversed course on their refusal to certify following accusations of political motivations.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, two Republicans on the four member board of canvassers gave no explanation for why they changed course.



Palmer initially argued that poll books in certain precincts in Detroit were not in "balance," meaning that the number of votes tabulated did not match the number of voters who signed in at the polls.

Jonathan Kinloch, one of the two Democrats on the panel, argued during the meeting that the discrepancies were caused by "human error," and went on to call it "reckless and irresponsible" to not certify the results. Wayne County which includes Detroit is heavily Democratic.



About two hours before, the two were lambasted in a heated Zoom call after the four person board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, reached their 2-2 vote deadlock on certifying the results.

In other election news, the Trump campaign is to file for a recount in Wisconsin today. This according to Fox news