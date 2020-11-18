Michigan's largest county certifies election results for Biden after initial deadlock.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Michigan's largest county had refused to certify the Biden win. the certifying board were split 2-2 along party lines

Its now decided to certify the result.

More here, link
