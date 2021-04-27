Microsoft and Alphabet to report after the close

Big cap bellwethers to start reporting after the close

Two of the large cap bell weather companies  will be reporting earnings after the close today. Microsoft and Alphabet will both be announcing. Tomorrow Apple and Facebook will be reporting. On Thursday Amazon will announce earning after the close.

For Microsoft the expectations are for:
  • EPS of $1.78 vs $1.04 in Q3 2020
  • Revenues are estimated to come in at $41.05B vs $35B last year
  • Intelligent cloud is expected at $14.9B vs $12.3B last year (includes Azure and products like Teams and Office365)
  • More personal computing (inc. Windows and gaming)  is expected at $12.6B vs $11B last year.  
Focus will be on the Azure cloud division which has been making inroads in the cloud business.

For Alphabet the expectations are for:
  • EPS of $15.64 vs $10.79 last year
  • Revenues are expected at $42.48 billion, excluding traffic acquisitions costs, or TAC; with TAC, analysts model total revenue of $51.66 billion.
Also reporting after the close will be:
  • AMD
  • Pinterest
  • Visa
  • FireEye, and 
  • Texas Instruments
Before the opening tomorrow:
  • Boeing
  • Shopify
  • Spotify
  • Yum Brands
  • ADP
After the close in addition to Apple and Facebook, the following companies will release:
  • Qualcomm
  • Ford
  • Logitech
  • ServiceNow
  • eBay
  • MGM resorts
