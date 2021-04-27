Microsoft and Alphabet to report after the close

Big cap bellwethers to start reporting after the close

Two of the large cap bell weather companies will be reporting earnings after the close today. Microsoft and Alphabet will both be announcing. Tomorrow Apple and Facebook will be reporting. On Thursday Amazon will announce earning after the close.



For Microsoft the expectations are for:

EPS of $1.78 vs $1.04 in Q3 2020

Revenues are estimated to come in at $41.05B vs $35B last year

Intelligent cloud is expected at $14.9B vs $12.3B last year (includes Azure and products like Teams and Office365)

More personal computing (inc. Windows and gaming) is expected at $12.6B vs $11B last year.





For Alphabet the expectations are for:

EPS of $15.64 vs $10.79 last year

Revenues are expected at $42.48 billion, excluding traffic acquisitions costs, or TAC; with TAC, analysts model total revenue of $51.66 billion. Also reporting after the close will be:

AMD

Pinterest

Visa

FireEye, and

Texas Instruments Before the opening tomorrow: Boeing



Shopify

Spotify

Yum Brands

ADP After the close in addition to Apple and Facebook, the following companies will release: Qualcomm



Ford

Logitech



ServiceNow



eBay



MGM resorts

Focus will be on the Azure cloud division which has been making inroads in the cloud business.