Microsoft earnings after the close
Microsoft shares currently trading at $213.58 up 1.67% on the dayThe big-name earnings releases this week will start with Microsoft. They will announce their earnings after the close.
What are analysts expecting:
- Revenue:$35.7 billion, up 8.2%
- EPS: $1.54 a share.
In the June quarter, Microsoft posted revenue of $38 billion, up 13% from the year-ago quarter (est. $36.4 billion). EPS came in at $1.46 a share, ahead of the estimate at $1.38.
Microsoft provides guidance by business segment.
- Projects revenue for Productivity and Business Processes of $11.65 billion to $11.9 billion;
- Intelligent Cloud revenue of $12.55 billion to $12.8 billion and
- More Personal Computing segment revenue of $10.95 billion to $11.35 billion.