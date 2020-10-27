Microsoft earnings after the close

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Microsoft shares currently trading at $213.58 up 1.67% on the day

The big-name earnings releases this week will start with Microsoft. They will announce their earnings after the close.

What are analysts expecting:

  • Revenue:$35.7 billion, up 8.2%
  • EPS: $1.54 a share. 
In the June quarter, Microsoft posted revenue of $38 billion, up 13% from the year-ago quarter (est. $36.4 billion). EPS came in at  $1.46 a share, ahead of the estimate at $1.38.

Microsoft provides guidance by business segment.

  • Projects revenue for Productivity and Business Processes of $11.65 billion to $11.9 billion; 
  • Intelligent Cloud revenue of $12.55 billion to $12.8 billion and 
  • More Personal Computing segment revenue of $10.95 billion to $11.35 billion. 
The company also has said that September quarter results will include a noncash benefit of $900 million due to an adjustment in the useful life of some hardware.

