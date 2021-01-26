Microsoft earnings after the close. What is market expecting?

Microsoft reports their earnings after the close today

Microsoft Q2 earnings will be released after the close today. What is expected from the Redmond, Washington giant?

Earnings-per-share expected to come in at $1.64 per share. That is up 8.6% from a year ago.

Revenue of $40.18 billion. That is up 8.8% from a year ago

the intelligent cloud is expected to come in at $13.74 billion



productivity and business processes are expected to come in at $12.87 billion



A year ago year-ago this quarter earning were $1.51 per share on $36.91 billion in revenue.





As far as guidance:



Q3 as expected at $1.58 per share on revenues of $38.7 billion



For the full year, ending June 2021, earnings are projected to rise 17% year over year to $6.76 per share, while full-year revenue of $158.3 billion (a gain of 10.7%).











The stock in November December and again in January tried to move below its 100 day moving average, but could not muster much momentum below the moving average line (the price stayed well above its 200 day moving average – green line in the chart below). The last time the price traded below its 200 day moving average was back in March 2020.

Microsoft shares are higher by $3.65 today or 1.59% at $233.18. Share prices are up 43.75% from year ago levels. The price moved to an all-time high today on the break above the September 2 high at $232.86. The high price today reached $234.18.