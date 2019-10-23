Microsoft to release earnings after the close
Q1 earnings to be released after the close.
The Q1 earnings for Microsoft will be released after the close. The consensus estimate is for earnings-per-share of $1.24. That is and 8.8% year on year increase when earnings came in at $1.14.
Revenues are expected to come in at $32.24 billion, a 10.8% year on year gain when revenues came in at $29.08B.
Productivity and business processes segment is expected to contribute $10.88 billion. The Intelligent Cloud segment which include Azure and server sales is expected to report revenues of $10.42B.
Microsoft stock is up some 34% in 2019 versus an S&P gain of 19.5%. It has a market capitalization over $1 trillion at $1.049 trillion.
Shares of a Microsoft are currently trading at $136.99. That is up $0.62 on the day or 0.46%. The all time high is up at $142.37 reached on September 9. Him him the current price is trading between its 50 day moving and 100 day moving averages at $137.61 and $136.67 respectfully. A lower trendline currently comes in around the $134 level.