Microsoft will raise Office 365 business subscription prices in 2022

Needless to say, the price hikes will boost Microsoft's total revenue and profit, given the Office line remains the company's top product in terms of sales. Most Office revenue is tied to business use.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic will go up to $6 per user per month from $5

Microsoft 365 Business Premium will move to $22 from $20

The Microsoft 365 E3 variant will be $36, compared with $32 today. (Unlike the other products on this list, it includes a version of Windows.)

Office 365 E1 will be $10 instead of $8

Office 365 E3 will rise to $23 from $20

The premium Office 365 E5 tier will cost $38, up from $35

Microsoft shares are trading at 295.31, USD

+4.58