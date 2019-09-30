Mid session update: What's going on?
Half time through Europe
This morning here is the major news to get you zoned in:
1. NZD is weak after very poor business confidence data printed an 11 year low.
2. Risk is in the balance as the market is undecided to go risk off (on the back of Friday's potential US investor limits on Chinese investment) or to re-set for the week and who risk on
3. Chinese markets on holiday from tomorrow until October 08
4. German regional CPI prints were unspectacular - They printed minor uptick for m/m and downticks for y/y. EUUSD unimpressed. Remember there is a big option level down at 1.0900 on EURUSD.
5. Brexit: prepare for more skullduggery at Westminster. The next plan is for the opposition to brig forward the date that Johnson must ask the EU for an extension from. Expect Johnson to result tooth and nail to deliver Brexit on 31 October, deal or no-deal.
Finally, keep tuned into the equity markets to see what swings we get for risk. If risk goes off, NZDJPY shorts look attractive