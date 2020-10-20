Mike Bloomberg and Bill Ackman have discussed a deal to take Bloomberg public

Mike Bloomberg of Bloomberg terminal fame. 

  • Bloomberg and Bill Ackman have discussed a SPAC deal 
  • to take Bloomberg public traded
  • Mike Bloomberg would keep control of the business 
via media reports 

ADDED  - -Bloomberg (the company) have responded;
  • A report today about Bloomberg LP ownership is not true.  The company is not for sale.
Reading between the lines on this  .... the implication is Bloomberg is not going public. 

