Mike Bloomberg and Bill Ackman have discussed a deal to take Bloomberg public
Mike Bloomberg of Bloomberg terminal fame.
- Bloomberg and Bill Ackman have discussed a SPAC deal
- to take Bloomberg public traded
- Mike Bloomberg would keep control of the business
via media reports
---
ADDED - -Bloomberg (the company) have responded;
- A report today about Bloomberg LP ownership is not true. The company is not for sale.
Reading between the lines on this .... the implication is Bloomberg is not going public.