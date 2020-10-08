Mike Pence cancels trip to Indiana after Pelosi questions Trump's mental health

Puzzling move by Pence, could it be connected?







Is he sick? Is there something going on with the President?





Those are some of the questions being asked about Mike Pence's decision to cancel a Saturday trip to his home state to vote. The trip has been on his schedule for the past 9 days.





No explanation was given for the cancellation.







There were also some cryptic comments from Nancy Pelosi today. She told reporters during her weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday to come back Friday because she said, "We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."





The amendment deals with Presidential succession in the case of death or disability.







She also earlier said this:







"The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now," Pelosi said on Bloomberg TV. "I don't know how to answer for that behavior."





Trump shot back on twitter:









This is probably all just politics and Pelosi trying to cast Trump as unstable ahead of the election but the move from Pence adds some intrigue, if it's connected. It's a very unlikely situation but it's a tail risk.





Update: Pence is in Arizona but is heading back to Washington. He also canceled events in Indiana scheduled for Friday.





Update 2: It looks like Pence isn't sick. ABC reports comments from his spokesman, who says "everyone's healthy" and that they're still planning to travel on Saturday and Monday.

