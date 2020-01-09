Mike Pence: US continues to receive word that Iran is standing down

Comments by US vice president, Mike Pence





The US is 'ready for anything' on Iran

No doubt that Iranians wanted to kill Americans with missile strikes

It would be a different place today if the missiles hit its intended targets







ForexLive

Trump has pretty much moved on as well as he already switches back to focus on the impeachment case, tweeting out: PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

A bit of focus is still on tensions in the Middle East but I would expect markets to move on from this eventually. US-Iran tensions will no doubt stay the course but it shouldn't grip markets as much as it did over the past few days unless we see a major escalation again.