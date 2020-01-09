Mike Pence: US continues to receive word that Iran is standing down

date 2020-01-09

Comments by US vice president, Mike Pence

US Iran
  • The US is 'ready for anything' on Iran
  • No doubt that Iranians wanted to kill Americans with missile strikes
  • It would be a different place today if the missiles hit its intended targets
A bit of focus is still on tensions in the Middle East but I would expect markets to move on from this eventually. US-Iran tensions will no doubt stay the course but it shouldn't grip markets as much as it did over the past few days unless we see a major escalation again.

Trump has pretty much moved on as well as he already switches back to focus on the impeachment case, tweeting out: PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!
