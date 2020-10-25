Mike Pence's chief of staff and four other members of inner circle get coronaivrus

Outbreak hits Pence's inner circle





The chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence along with four other staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the New York Times.





Pence advisor Marty Obst tested positive early in the week and now chief of staff Marc Short and three others have tested positive.





Pence will not quarantine.







"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for Covid-19 today, and remain in good health," his spokesman Devin O'Malley said, adding, "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the vice president will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

US virus cases have surged the past week, hitting a record 85,317 in yesterday's report.





If Pence gets the virus it's another hit to Trump's chances. I spent some time this weekend looking at district-level polling. Since the pandemic there have been 157 district-level polls and Biden is running ahead of the 2016 results in 151 of them. I'll have the data up on Monday.

