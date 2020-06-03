Minnesota Atty. Gen. to charge 3 other officers with aiding and abetting murder

Raises charges against police officer Chauvin

The Minnesota Atty. Gen. has charged the 3 other officers in the death of George Floyd with aiding and abetting murder. This according to the Star Tribune.





In addition, he has raise the charge against former police officer Chauvin to second-degree murder (was third degree murder).





Second degree murder is generally defined as intentional murder that lacks premeditation, is intended to only cause bodily harm, and demonstrates an extreme indifference to human life.

