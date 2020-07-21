Mississippi cases rise by 1635. New record increase.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A potential new hotbed for the coronavirus

Mississippi has announced that their coronavirus cases have risen by 1635. That is a new record since the pandemic started. The death toll for the day increase by 31 bringing the total death toll to 1389. The numbers are still small relative to other states but the directional bias is to the upside.
