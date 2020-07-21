Mississippi cases rise by 1635. New record increase.

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
AUDUSD runs to the highest level since April 2019
-
USDJPY runs lower toward the recent low extremes
-
EURUSD trades to the highest level since January 2019
-
Gold extends the run to the upside and reaches the highest level since September 2011
-
European shares end the session higher but off the highest levels.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Schnabel: It is likely that PEPP envelope will be used in full
-
More from RBA Gov Lowe - welcomes government income support extension plan
-
RBA's Lowe says the AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals
-
RBA Governor Lowe is speaking at the top of the hour - live link
-
RBA July meeting minutes - Easy policy to stay as long as needed