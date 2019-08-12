Mitch McConnell: Any violent crackdown in Hong Kong would be unacceptable

Tweet from the Senate majority leader:

The people of Hong Kong are bravely standing up to the Chinese Communist Party as Beijing tries to encroach on their autonomy and freedom. Any violent crackdown would be completely unacceptable. As I have said on the Senate floor: The world is watching

I initially underestimated the risk in Hong Kong. The size, scope and duration of the protests have been a surprise. It's tough to see how this fizzles out without some kind of climax.

