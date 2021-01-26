Mixed picture for European equities at the open

European stocks keep more mixed at the open but just be mindful of the more subdued sentiment in US futures

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Italy MIB -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

The minute changes in European stocks to start the day may be a little deceiving, as risk appetite is more on the retreat so far in trading today.





The major indices in Europe closed more than 1% lower yesterday, missing out on the late bounce in US stocks so perhaps that factors in somewhat. But with S&P 500 futures still down 0.5%, odds are the mood in Europe is to stay more tepid.



