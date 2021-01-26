Mixed picture for European equities at the open

European stocks keep more mixed at the open but just be mindful of the more subdued sentiment in US futures

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Italy MIB -0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
The minute changes in European stocks to start the day may be a little deceiving, as risk appetite is more on the retreat so far in trading today.

The major indices in Europe closed more than 1% lower yesterday, missing out on the late bounce in US stocks so perhaps that factors in somewhat. But with S&P 500 futures still down 0.5%, odds are the mood in Europe is to stay more tepid.
