Mixed picture for European equities at the open
European stocks keep more mixed at the open but just be mindful of the more subdued sentiment in US futures
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Italy MIB -0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.4%
The minute changes in European stocks to start the day may be a little deceiving, as risk appetite is more on the retreat so far in trading today.
The major indices in Europe closed more than 1% lower yesterday, missing out on the late bounce in US stocks so perhaps that factors in somewhat. But with S&P 500 futures still down 0.5%, odds are the mood in Europe is to stay more tepid.