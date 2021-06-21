Mixed risk tone as we start the week
Mixed picture
The USD holds its strength from last week and keeps the majors pressured
Gold has a very small bounce along with copper, but heavy looking markets on all that USD strength. Oil finding its own drivers with inventories low and demand looking good for 2H
Bond Yields lower
Equity futures pressured and VIX moving higher - watch out for further equity selling
In the currency space the NZD and CAD finding strength too at the moment, so mixed risk tone out there.