Slow start for European equities to open up the session
Little change in Europe as bond yields keep steadier
This comes as US futures are keeping a little lower, seeing yesterday's gains ease a touch. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 -0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are seen steadier at 1.58% currently.
Update: Well, the slower start has now turned into a positive one in the opening half-hour. The DAX is up 0.4% while the UK FTSE is up 0.5% currently.