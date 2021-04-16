Slow start for European equities to open up the session

Little change in Europe as bond yields keep steadier

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are seen steadier at 1.58% currently.





Update: Well, the slower start has now turned into a positive one in the opening half-hour. The DAX is up 0.4% while the UK FTSE is up 0.5% currently.



