Slow start for European equities to open up the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Little change in Europe as bond yields keep steadier

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
This comes as US futures are keeping a little lower, seeing yesterday's gains ease a touch. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.1%.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are seen steadier at 1.58% currently.

Update: Well, the slower start has now turned into a positive one in the opening half-hour. The DAX is up 0.4% while the UK FTSE is up 0.5% currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose