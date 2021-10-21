Dollar mostly steady ahead of European trading

Dollar little changed for the most part currently

The aussie and loonie posted early gains in Asia Pacific trading only to see most of that trimmed with AUD/USD easing from 0.7545 to 0.7505 while USD/CAD moves up from 1.2290 to 1.2315 as the dollar is holding its own as well so far.









The yen is seeing a mild breather from the selling in recent days with USD/JPY down slightly to near 114.00 despite Treasury yields advancing overnight. 10-year yields are keeping steady at around 1.657% for the time being.





Elsewhere, equities sentiment is more tepid though with US futures pointing to a slight drop. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% but it is still early in the day to draw much conclusions from that.





Dip buyers have shown plenty of appetite this week and yesterday was another example of that with the Dow having touched a record high and S&P 500 closing just 0.2% away from its own all-time high.





With little in terms of key releases and headlines to work with, the technicals and the ebb and flow of things will continue to dominate ahead of the weekend.