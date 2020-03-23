Mnuchin and Schumer reported to be meeting now

The Senate continues to squabble over the Coronvirus







ForexLive The vote earlier today came in at 49 -46. A vote of 60 is needed to advance the legislation for final debate. Him

The Senate Democrats thwarted the attempt to pass a $2T coronovirus rescue bill earlier today citing that the bill is disproportionately tilted toward helping companies, and needs to extend more benefits to families and healthcare providers. The Senate Republicans say that the bill already offers unprecedented financial assistance. They argue that the failure to pass the bill will lead to more people losing their jobs.