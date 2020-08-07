Mnuchin: Democrat proposal is a non-starter

Meeting over before it began?

So Pelosi and Schumer were supposed to meet with Pelosi right about now. However it looks like Mnuchin might have kneecapped the proposal before Pelosi even got to make it.





I think that in an effort to appear to compromise, Pelosi might have come off as weak. The White House may have also fallen in love with the payroll tax deferment idea as well.







From Jake Sherman at Politico





UNEMPLOYMENT: Republicans were at $400 for 20 weeks or 70% of wage replacement with a $600 cap. Dems were at $600.



HOUSING: Not too close. Dems were pushing for rental assistance, and Republicans asked for the cost. GOP: eviction moratorium

DURATION: Lots of work remained here. Dems wanted $175 billion for K-12. They were discussing private school assistance, and were close to a deal on that, as well. Republicans were at $75 billion, which they calculated at $1,200 per student.

STATE AND LOCAL: Republicans were at $150 billion for a year and flexibility on the $112 billion that was unspent from the CARES Act. Dems have demanded $900 billion for two years, and PELOSI floated the idea of $500 billion per year. This is a new formulation.

To be honest, this doesn't sound that bad. $600 or 70% as a worst-case isn't going to be much of a hit to consumer spending. Of course, the devil is in the details but the stuff we were hearing about with Republicans and $200/week awhile back isn't in play.

