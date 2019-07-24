Mnuchin: Expectation is that China trip will be followed by Washington meetings
Mnuchin on CNBC
- Does not see any area in which Google is working with Chinese government that raises concern
- Almost all leading tech companies in US compete with government
- I think the dollar is the reserve currency
- A stable currency over time is in our interest
- Not advocating for a weak dollar in short term
- Over the long term, a strong dollar signifies a strong economy
- The President believes there is very low inflation
- We should cut rates so they're in line with the rest of the world
- Expects it will take a few meetings to get to a deal
- US has a long list of issues to work out with China
Mnuchin is headed to Shanghai on Monday