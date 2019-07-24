Mnuchin: Expectation is that China trip will be followed by Washington meetings

Does not see any area in which Google is working with Chinese government that raises concern

Almost all leading tech companies in US compete with government

I think the dollar is the reserve currency

A stable currency over time is in our interest

Not advocating for a weak dollar in short term



Over the long term, a strong dollar signifies a strong economy

The President believes there is very low inflation

We should cut rates so they're in line with the rest of the world

Expects it will take a few meetings to get to a deal

US has a long list of issues to work out with China



Mnuchin is headed to Shanghai on Monday

