Mnuchin: Expectation is that China trip will be followed by Washington meetings

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Mnuchin on CNBC

  • Does not see any area in which Google is working with Chinese government that raises concern
  • Almost all leading tech companies in US compete with government
  • I think the dollar is the reserve currency
  • A stable currency over time is in our interest
  • Not advocating for a weak dollar in short term
  • Over the long term, a strong dollar signifies a strong economy
  • The President believes there is very low inflation
  • We should cut rates so they're in line with the rest of the world
  • Expects it will take a few meetings to get to a deal
  • US has a long list of issues to work out with China
Mnuchin is headed to Shanghai on Monday

