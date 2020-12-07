Mnuchin hosts G7 call with finance ministers and central bank governors

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hosts call with G7 members during video conference.

Cited strong support on need to regulate digital currency's



Discussed responses to Covid 19 pandemic



Continue to coordinate on timely responses to Covid 19 pandemic



Domestic and international economic response is underway and discussed strategies to achieve a robust global recovery

This week, the Bank of Canada will meet on Wednesday along with the ECB on Thursday.





Next week the US FOMC will announce their rate decision on December 16. The Swiss National Bank and Bank of England will meet on Thursday

