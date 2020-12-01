Mnuchin: Main goal of Pelosi call is to get funding bill on track

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Secretary of Mnuchin and Pelosi to speak

The stock markets have been supported today on talk that Pelosi and Mnuchin would reignite speaking with hopes for a new stimulus deal. 

Mnuchin is on the wires saying that 
  • the main goal of the Pelosi call is to get funding bill on track. 
  • he expects "a little bit" of stimulus talk with the Speaker of the House. 
  • First choice is not to do a continuing resolution but to past full appropriations

