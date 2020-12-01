Mnuchin: Main goal of Pelosi call is to get funding bill on track

Secretary of Mnuchin and Pelosi to speak





Mnuchin is on the wires saying that

the main goal of the Pelosi call is to get funding bill on track.

he expects "a little bit" of stimulus talk with the Speaker of the House.

First choice is not to do a continuing resolution but to past full appropriations







The stock markets have been supported today on talk that Pelosi and Mnuchin would reignite speaking with hopes for a new stimulus deal.