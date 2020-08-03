Mnuchin, Meadows say relief bill meetings are done for the day
Still unsettled issues with the coronavirus stimulus
- Pelosi says meetings on coronavirus relief bill or productive
- US Democratic Sen. Schumer believes there is a desire to get something done on coronavirus relief
- Pelosi says they will meet with Mnuchin and Meadows again tomorrow
- Democrats are refusing to budge on negotiations
- Schumer says Democrats sticking to position on unemployment aid
- must not give up on stimulus talks
- there are still many differences on virus relief
The emergency unemployment benefit of $600 per week has elapsed over the weekend. Democrats rejected a plan to extend the emergency unemployment benefits for one week over the weekend.