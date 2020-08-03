Still unsettled issues with the coronavirus stimulus

Mnuchin, Meadows say relief bill meetings are done for the day



Pelosi says meetings on coronavirus relief bill or productive



US Democratic Sen. Schumer believes there is a desire to get something done on coronavirus relief



Pelosi says they will meet with Mnuchin and Meadows again tomorrow



Democrats are refusing to budge on negotiations



Schumer says Democrats sticking to position on unemployment aid



must not give up on stimulus talks



there are still many differences on virus relief



The emergency unemployment benefit of $600 per week has elapsed over the weekend. Democrats rejected a plan to extend the emergency unemployment benefits for one week over the weekend.



