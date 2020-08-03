Mnuchin, Meadows say relief bill meetings are done for the day

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Still unsettled issues with the coronavirus stimulus

  • Mnuchin, Meadows say relief bill meetings are done for the day
  • Pelosi says meetings on coronavirus relief bill or productive
  • US Democratic Sen. Schumer believes there is a desire to get something done on coronavirus relief
  • Pelosi says they will meet with Mnuchin and Meadows again tomorrow
  • Democrats are refusing to budge on negotiations
  • Schumer says Democrats sticking to position on unemployment aid
  • must not give up on stimulus talks
  • there are still many differences on virus relief
The emergency unemployment benefit of $600 per week has elapsed over the weekend. Democrats rejected a plan to extend the emergency unemployment benefits for one week over the weekend. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose