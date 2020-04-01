Mnuchin on CNBC: Small business program up and running tomorrow

Treasury secretary Mnuchin is on CNBC saying:

Small business program will be up and running tomorrow

Government if focused on executing aid plans

Buying on the small end of the curve "very attactive to us"

Pres. is very interested in infrastructure. With interest rates so low, he has increasing interest

There will be more stimulus bills

Government will give people time to pay loans



Mnuchin and Powell are in 24 hour contact providing liquidity to the markets

May go back to Congress for more small business loans



We posted loan applications for airlines



asking Congress for oil purchase approval



we will go back to Congress if we need more money



stimulus bill doesn't help cruise companies directly



banks are in good shape



want to protect small businesses, if small business programs $350 billion runs out that would be on top of his list to go to Congress for



The checkbook is unlimited. If the number of deaths do head toward the numbers expected, they will need to go to the well again (and perhaps again and again).