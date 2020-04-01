Mnuchin on CNBC: Small business program up and running tomorrow
Speaking on CNBC
Treasury secretary Mnuchin is on CNBC saying:
- Small business program will be up and running tomorrow
- Government if focused on executing aid plans
- Buying on the small end of the curve "very attactive to us"
- Pres. is very interested in infrastructure. With interest rates so low, he has increasing interest
- There will be more stimulus bills
- Government will give people time to pay loans
- Mnuchin and Powell are in 24 hour contact providing liquidity to the markets
- May go back to Congress for more small business loans
- We posted loan applications for airlines
- asking Congress for oil purchase approval
- we will go back to Congress if we need more money
- stimulus bill doesn't help cruise companies directly
- banks are in good shape
- want to protect small businesses, if small business programs $350 billion runs out that would be on top of his list to go to Congress for
The checkbook is unlimited. If the number of deaths do head toward the numbers expected, they will need to go to the well again (and perhaps again and again).