Mnuchin on CNBC: We will destroy this disease
Treasury secretary Mnuchin
ForexLive
- closing down parts of the economy to destroy coronavirus
- US will deliver assistance to people affected by closures
- Trump is working with Congress to help Americans
- IRS to announce filing deadline delay shortly
- in talks with Congress for additional aid
- treasury planning injection into exchange stabilization fund
- This US economy will come roaring back once we conquer the virus
- He did not say unemployment would go to 20%. If the Presidents plan is followed, that would not happen.
- Have a lot of confidence there will be bipartisan support for coronavirus assistance plans
- Have a lot of confidence that we have a great economy
- There is an end in sight. We will provide whatever economic and aid is needed to the economy
- I can't predict what will happen to the markets. It will go up it will go down
- If there are great companies that need liquidity we will work toward helping them
- Our priority is also small businesses. We want small businesses to have money so they can continue to pay their people
- Trump wants to get money into people's pockets quickly to boost confidence
Fact sheet for stimulus
- Proposes $500 billion in aid checks paid in 2 installments
- checks to Americans would come on April 6, May 18 of approved
- payments to be based on family size and income level
- US outlines $200 billion in corporate aid, 300 billion in small business aid
- US aid plan includes $50 billion in lending facility for airlines
