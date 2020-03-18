Mnuchin on CNBC: We will destroy this disease

Treasury secretary Mnuchin

  • closing down parts of the economy to destroy coronavirus
  • US will deliver assistance to people affected by closures
  • Trump is working with Congress to help Americans
  • IRS to announce filing deadline delay shortly
  • in talks with Congress for additional aid
  • treasury planning injection into exchange stabilization fund
  • This US economy will come roaring back once we conquer the virus
  • He did not say unemployment would go to 20%. If the Presidents plan is followed, that would not happen. 
  • Have a lot of confidence there will be bipartisan support for coronavirus assistance plans
  • Have a lot of confidence that we have a great economy
  • There is an end in sight. We will provide whatever economic and aid is needed to the economy
  • I can't predict what will happen to the markets. It will go up it will go down
  • If there are great companies that need liquidity we will work toward helping them
  • Our priority is also small businesses. We want small businesses to have money so they can continue to pay their people
  • Trump wants to get money into people's pockets quickly to boost confidence
Fact sheet for stimulus
  • Proposes $500 billion in aid checks paid in 2 installments
  • checks to Americans would come on April 6, May 18 of approved
  • payments to be based on family size and income level
  • US outlines $200 billion in corporate aid, 300 billion in small business aid
  • US aid plan includes $50 billion in lending facility for airlines

