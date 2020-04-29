Mnuchin: Open to more money for Main Street lending facility

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

  • open to more money for Main Street lending facility
  • no plans to add funds to airline rescue
  • there been no discussions yet regarding another replenishment of payroll protection program funds
  • 259 billion in unallocated coronavirus capital will be used to set to supplement or create new Federal Reserve lending programs
  • we shouldn't miss success of fiscal stimulus because of technical problems
  • he likes the Los Angeles Lakers and Shake Shack but was shocked they took PPE loans
  • Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs must be broad-based not focused on specific industries
  • there are no great models for this scenario because what's driving the economy is health issues
  • For money we're investing we expect to get back
  • if we don't see bounce back, we have contingency plans


