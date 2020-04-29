Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Mnuchin: Open to more money for Main Street lending facility
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
See here for global coronavirus case data
- open to more money for Main Street lending facility
- no plans to add funds to airline rescue
- there been no discussions yet regarding another replenishment of payroll protection program funds
- 259 billion in unallocated coronavirus capital will be used to set to supplement or create new Federal Reserve lending programs
- we shouldn't miss success of fiscal stimulus because of technical problems
- he likes the Los Angeles Lakers and Shake Shack but was shocked they took PPE loans
- Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs must be broad-based not focused on specific industries
- there are no great models for this scenario because what's driving the economy is health issues
- For money we're investing we expect to get back
- if we don't see bounce back, we have contingency plans
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close